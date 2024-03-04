A lady with a unique body stature has wowed netizens on the TikTok app with her intriguing display of confidence

In a trending video shared via TikTok, the lady who was so proud of her stature reiterated that she was the grand prize

The interesting clip ignited massive reactions from netizens who commented on the young woman's unique appearance

A beautiful woman has become a huge sensation on social media after flaunting her unique body stature.

The young woman identified as @biggsexii2 on TikTok exhibited a great display of confidence while advising viewers to always be proud of themselves no matter what.

Source: TikTok

Chubby lady dubs herself the grand prize

The happy lady who has a fuller upper body when compared to her lower body turned around in the video to showcase her body stature.

She gushed over herself and advised her viewers never to worry about anybody’s opinion but always see themselves as the best.

She said:

“I want you to realize that the best part of your day is you. Don't worry about anybody’s opinion. You are the grand prize.”

Reactions as lady flaunts unique body stature

The woman’s unique body stature sparked lots of reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section.

KYRIAN commented:

“Since when them start to dey do bbl for front?”

Rica said:

“I've got a question. How do you end up with that kind of body shape? Please can you explain.”

Хахі reacted:

“Why are you just scrolling, reading other people's comments can't you comment too??”

Chidimma said:

“I cover my self with the blood of Jesus.”

maureenwambui783 reacted:

“Is he or she.”

Nurse Harry said:

“The front is at the back and the back is at the front.”

Miracle Whip said:

“This is actually uplifting, yall need to learn to accept positivity instead of spreading negativity about people's appearances.”

@glow the ice queen said:

“Atlest she is proud of herself.”

F1 said:

“How did you become like this? Just curious.”

Yuck Miniboss said:

“I LOVE your energy omg, you're gorgeous!!”

@inev said:

“Y did u have to turn?”

