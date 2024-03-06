A hilarious video of a little girl opening the gate in the same manner as a movie character she had just seen amused many viewers

She pretended to be the Airbender from Avatar and used her imaginary powers to open the gate

Those who saw the video of the girl opening the gate as the Airbender complimented her

A funny video of a little girl who imitated the opening of the gate in the exact same way as a movie hero she had just watched on the screen tickled the funny bones of many online viewers.

She fancied herself as the Airbender from the epic fantasy film Avatar and mimicked his signature moves to unleash her invisible powers and open the gate effortlessly.

The little girl showed great determination in opening the gate. Photo credit: @darius.divine/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As shared by @darius.divine, those who had the chance to watch the amusing video of the girl opening the gate with the flair of the Airbender were full of praise for her remarkable acting skills and creativity.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Doubra2304 said:

“But to be seriously the second part she did Top move.”

Tennyson reacted:

“My papa go don jam me.”

Mr Meks said:

“E no dey hard to know last born.”

Tën commented:

“Metal bending on pointttt.”

Pure Heart:

“She has good bending form.”

J.Tega:

“So nobody is talking about the house.”

D light:

“See airbending na.”

Mammi Spicy:

“This one Dey bend gate.”

Kein_Drick DC:

“Transportation d n dey cost afor buy appa.”

Ogoo:

“I Dey sleep I Dey see avatar.”

Amarachukwu74:

“They way I screamed "Hei".”

Jack:

“This place looks really high how does the car pass through?”

Funny little girl falls on her mat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hilarious TikTok video captured the moment a little girl had a funny reaction to reading for hours on end without a break.

As shared by @cleoblacky, the young girl, who looked like she had been engrossed in her book for a long time, suddenly fell flat on the mat she was sitting on, as if she had run out of energy.

The video, which went viral on the platform, amused many people who watched it and commented that they could relate to the little girl’s situation.

Source: Legit.ng