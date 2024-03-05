A Nigerian man revealed how his neighbour, who had been getting a lift from him to work every day, declined to chip in

He had asked his neighbour to start paying for petrol as he had been driving her to work in his car since mid-January

He added that in spite of her refusal, he had still given her a lift to work every day for months

On social media, a Nigerian man shared a shocking story of how his neighbour, who had been hitching a ride with him to work every day for months, refused to contribute any money for petrol when he politely asked her.

He narrated his ordeal on (X) using his handle @kharrottie to explain that he had kindly requested his neighbour to start chipping in for petrol as he had been generously driving her to work in his car since mid-January.

The lady argued the man was going to the same place anyway. Photo credit: @yabaleft/X

She turned him down, arguing that he was going the same direction anyway. He pointed out that their workplaces were not far from each other.

He also revealed that despite her ungrateful attitude, he had still continued to give her a lift to work every day for months without complaining.

The full excerpt of his post:

“I’ve asked my neighbor to start contributing for petrol since she’s been traveling with me to and from work since mid January and she told me she cannot because i was going that side anyways. Our work places are close by the way, first few months i understood, but hawu?”

See the X post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blthylie said:

“She’s inconsiderate and taking advantage of you while she saves money. Tell her to contribute half or she should find other means of transportation.”

@Tum_Tumy wrote:

“So Yena she wants to travel to work for free … tell her you moved offices, she will just be shocked as she sees you around.”

Gistwhere commented:

“ Just refuse to take her because yena she is saving while you pay all the costs of her transport which is unfair, she must take a taxi cause they also going that way anyway.”

