A video of a man asking his wife to prepare a roast for his parents two days after she gave birth has enraged internet users

The man stated in the video that since his wife got back from the hospital, she has been sitting down and doing nothing

The man’s request caused a heated argument between him and his wife who insisted that she was not fit to start cooking

A man has received backlash from netizens for being 'unkind' towards his wife who recently gave birth.

In the video shared on X by @ask_aubry, the man complained that his wife had been resting and doing nothing since she returned from the hospital two days ago.

Man orders wife who gave birth to cook for parents Photo credit: FG Trade/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Husband asks wife to cook for parents

He ordered his wife to prepare a roast for his parents, who were coming to visit.

However, his wife vehemently refused stating that she had only given birth two days ago and was asked to rest.

She asked her husband to do the cooking instead but he insisted that she should cook herself since she does it better than him.

Reactions as man asks wife to cook 2 days after delivery

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@veronicasdaughter said:

“He totally missed the point. He sees nothing wrong with what he is saying. God abeg.”

@miryamdekor said:

“Wetin be this?”

@veronicasdaughter said:

“The man is the weapon fashioned against her. 2 days? He actually thinks she is jst sitting around doing nothing. He doesn't even understand. Who dey raise these people?”

@enjoku said:

“Had an aunt that drove to the hospital, gave birth and drove home the next day. And that was her first pregnancy.”

@lamkenegod reacted:

“The man said he's also exhausted from the stress of her pregnancy, don't think he's telling her to go prefer oha, egusi or jollof rice, na tea ohhhh.”

@gbemisolaolaleye1 said:

“This is content right? I don't believe any reasonable person will ask his wife to do anything serious 2days after child birth.”

@kelvin_kertz reacted:

“Parents, while training your daughters to be good and compassionate women, equally train your sons to be good and compassionate men.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng