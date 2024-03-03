A woman has shared a hilarious video compilation on TikTok revealing the name her little daughter calls her father

The funny little girl was heard on several occasions referring to her biological father as 'babe'

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many sharing the possible reason behind the girl's act

A captivating video of a little girl calling her father 'babe' at home has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The girl's mother identified as @tiaraoluwanimi_atm shared a video compilation of the child speaking to her father.

Little girl refers to dad as babe Photo credit: @tiaraoluwanimi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl calls father 'babe'

The clips showed the funny girl on several occasions referring to her father as 'babe' while being filmed by her mother.

According to her mother, the child only refers to her father as 'babe' and not daddy.

Reactions as little girl calls father babe

Some netizens in the comments section opined that the little girl must have learnt it from her mother.

Others found the video hilarious and they took to the comments to pen hilarious remarks.

@ayk3137 said:

"This one don snatchh your husband."

@judithchizobar reacted:

"Nah you first start am nah."

@wemmy32 commented:

"Na to carry her go grandma house I no need rival."

@mammieboonie reacted:

"This is what I’m telling my husband our child will not call mom or dad na babe or honey he/ she will call."

@blessingchamini said:

"I know of a 3 years old girl who calls her mom ”princess “because that’s wat the dad calls the mom."

@diva_angel01 said:

"Not me laughing cus my husband will soon have a rival. He calls me babe too."

@iretemi740 reacted:

"We're in the same car. My daughter calls her dad babe with so much affection self pass ne wey own d babe."

@mercydammy880gmail.com added:

"Which kind sidechick be this? The sidechick wey una dey feed and wash her clothes, sorry ma."

In a related funny post, a mother cautioned her little son for calling a random stranger dad.

Watch the video below:

Little girl pecks dad for painting her nails

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father and his daughter have become an internet sensation after their lovely moment was captured on video.

In the video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the little girl - like a customer in a pedicure salon - sat relaxed as her dad painted her nails. Like a satisfied customer, she examined her nails and flaunted it. In an emotional instant, the girl plants a peck on her dad's cheek.

Source: Legit.ng