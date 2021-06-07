- A little girl and her father have got many gushing and wishing they had adorable female kids just like her

- In the video making rounds, the little girl pecked her dad after he had finished beautifying her nails

- Many remarked about how the girl pecked her dad, others thought the girl behaved smarter than her age

A father and his daughter have become internet sensation after their lovely moment together was captured on video.

In the video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the little girl - like a customer in a pedicure salon - sat relaxed as her dad painted her nails.

Father and daughter warm hearts with their cute video together Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

Like a satisfied customer, she examined her nails and flaunted it. In an emotional instant, the girl plants a peck on her dad's cheek.

Mixed reactions trail the video

The ladies thought the little girl was adorable and remarked that her display is a norm among women, others took a funny swipe at the girl's reaction to getting her nails painted.

@scoobynero thought:

"I think say she wan lick her hand oOooo lick all the Cortes comot.... she smarter than I thought."

@gyliannathonette said:

"This my gender like shakara sha, well we are queens that’s why."

@dat_happy.girl commented:

"It’s she looking high and overfed the same time for me."

@vjooficial remarked:

"This gender no go big and small, all of them na the same character."

Father and baby fist bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the sweet moment a father and his baby had fist bumped.

This was while they seemed to be chit-chatting.

In the middle of the conversation, the baby made a meaningless contribution that suddenly got both of them laughing.

Many people who reacted to their video said both the man and the kid are great comedians and they complement each other well.

Source: Legit