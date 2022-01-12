It is not enough to pay your workers their salaries, the extra effort you make in showing them you care will engender loyalty and boost productivity.

A particular boss who noticed that his worker has been homeless did the unimaginable. He gave her the kind of money that changed the employee's life.

The workers were all amazed by their boss' level of kindness. Photo source: Understanding Compassion, YouTube/The CEO, Instagram/@royalhugsurprises

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at people who showed great humanity in the way they dealt with their workers.

1. Madam made maid happy

A woman surprised her housegirl on her birthday. To make it a special one for her, she planned a surprise gift for her.

When the maid saw the huge cake she bought for her, she could not stop crying. The boss' family members also hugged the celebrant.

2. Carr Walter

Carr never wanted to disappoint his new boss on his first day at work. Despite the fact that his car broke down a day before, he sought out an alternative.

The young man cried when he got the car. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

The man slept in the afternoon a day before and started trekking at midnight to make work early. When his boss heard what he did, he gifted the dedicated worker a new car.

3. Abiala Grace Aduke

Grace was surprised by her employer, the Osun state government, with a car gift for her dedication to service all through the year 2021.

When the woman received the gift, she could not hold back her tears. Many people rejoiced with her.

4. Homeless Angel

A lady, Angel, did not know that her employer disguised as a new worker when she confided her homelessness situation to her.

The employer was amazed that the woman never allowed her situation to affect her dedication to work. He gave her $250,000 (N102,875,000.00), raised her salary by $14,000 (N5,761,000) and also promoted her.

Productivity Boost

When workers are appreciated, they are motivated to go the extra mile and ensure nothing goes wrong even when the employer is not looking. Acts of kindness are great tools.

