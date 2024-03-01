Social media users were sent into a frenzy after a man publicised winning a whopping N60 million bet

The lucky Nigerian man won the huge sum of money after staking games on SportyBet with just N798

Many Nigerians wondered how he managed to pull it off, while others begged him to give them odds in future games

A Nigerian man, @_spiriituaL, has stirred massive reactions on social media after he won a N60 million bet on SportyBet.

Taking to X, @_spiriituaL showed off his winning ticket, revealing he staked with N798 on over 25k odds.

He won N60 million with a stake of N798. Photo Credit: @_spiriituaL

Source: Twitter

At the time of this report, his tweet has amassed over a million views and 2k likes as netizens expressed shock at his win.

Many people wanted to know the secret to his massive win. He is not the first to record a huge win on a betting platform as another man had in 2022 won N72.7 million.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See his tweet below:

@_spiriituaL's win blew people's minds

@OKWYtycoon said:

"Brother man can you add me to your group charge me I go pay, beside I do stake high as well. Omo sporty must pay me o."

@elnino_morena7 said:

"Person name na spiritual una still dey check am, dey play my fans I wan go play my own 25k odds too."

@Ola_Daniels1 said:

"God abeg oooo @_spiriituaL be like I go enrol in your class make you kn tutor me."

@etzsylva said:

"Never to play 10 odds again o…Big odds is the goal now."

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"I’ll start betting today, this is massive in Egugun of Lagos’s voice."

@RadicalYouthMan said:

"This your name 'spiritual', na juju spiritual abi na church own abi na mosque own, abi na Hindu own? Anything wey e be, I beg I wan belong to am."

@Kingofboyx101 said:

"This kind odd fall enter community win... Sportybet go run pass house One day Na One Day Sha ..."

@derin_os said:

"Walahi, na another NCAA we dey play. Not even 1k odds, 25k odds at that.

"Same NCAA wey dey collect cloth from our neck overnight, chai!"

@Royal_Citizens said:

"Baba Dey run this thing for street na."

Nigerian man wins bet of N102 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had won a N102 million bet overnight.

According to Bayo, he made a stake of N234k to win the whopping sum and hinted at rewarding his followers with some of the money.

He also added that he informed his employer at work that he wouldn't be coming that day. Bayo's tickets showed he won N60 million and N42.4 million separately.

Source: Legit.ng