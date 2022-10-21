A Nigerian man has dragged a lottery company and its agent to court over its refusal to pay him his winning sum

The man said he won about N72.7 million with Green Lotto on January 2021, which the company refused to pay

He stated that he played the game with N330k and won the amount after winning another game with another company the same week

A lottery company, Green Lotto and its agent, Charles Akhenanen, have been taken before the Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square over their refusal to pay a businessman his win of N72,7000,000.

The Punch reports that Green Lotto is owned by Brentwood Multiservices Global Limited, based in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Man battles to claim his lottery wiN Credit: fizkes

Source: Getty Images

Used N330,000 to win N72.7 million

According to the complainant, Jide Martins who testified before Modupe Nicol-Clay, he played the lotto on January 29, 2021, with N330,000, and the winning numbers were announced, and he won the game. Still, the company refused to pay him the winning sum.

He said apart from playing the game with Green Lotto, he had played another with another company and won N48 million, which he went to Ojuelegba to claim.

The witness said after collecting the one he won at Premier Lotto, he went to Green Lotto the following day to claim the N72.7 million, but the company declined to pay him.

He stated that the company told him their system was faulty and the result had been deleted.

He said:

“I asked Charles, was it after the game declared the winner the machine developed a fault or before, but the defendant chased me out, and I had no option but to report to the police.

“Before I played that game on January 29, I had played on January 26 with N50,000 or N60,000, and I lost. That isn’t my first time playing the game with them. Sometimes I win, and other times, I lose.

“So, I asked Charles that the day I played N500,000 and N1m and I didn’t win, the machine did not develop a fault, but now that I won, the machine is no longer working.”

The complainant said he reported the case to Area B in Apapa, and the Lotto company was invited but could not honour the invitation.

Lottery wades in

Another meeting, he said, was arranged with the Lottery board, where they asked the company to pay him.

He said he was offered N10 million by Green Lotto, which was rejected and then went to the national lottery board in Abuja, where they offered him N13 million and upped the amount to N20 million when he reported to Zone 2 before the case was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The man admitted to having won a game from Green Lotto in the past, saying in 2019, he had won N40 million, which the company paid him.

Green Lotto agent appeared in court on June 6, 2022, over the alleged stealing of N72.7 million.

