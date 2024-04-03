The picture of Frank Edwards sitting next to Moses Bliss's wife during the singer's concert in Akwa Ibom has been sighted online

Moses Bliss had done a concert in his hometown and invited his friend, Frank Edwards, who also ministered during the event

In the photo, Edwards was sitting down quietly and folding his two hands in front of him while he was wearing a straight-face

The expression of Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards, has been observed while he was at his friend's concert in Akwa Ibom recently.

Fans react to how Frank Edwards' countenance was while sitting beside Marie Bliss. Photo credit @frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss had done a music concert in his hometown in Akwa Ibom tagged 'The Bliss Experience' where he shared his struggles before fame.

In the picture making the rounds on social media, Edwards was sitting down next to Marie Bliss, and his expression generated massive reactions from fans. He was wearing a straight look as he folded his hands.

Frank Edwards looks old in picture

Another thing that his fans observed was the fact that the gospel singer who shunned a supporter was looking a bit older than his usual self.

He was wearing a black fashionable suit and his signature haircut.

Below is the photo

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to how Frank Edwards sat beside Marie Bliss. Here are some of the comments below:

@greyclyn_d1st:

"Marie's dressing is so beautiful."

@baindu.massaquoi.334:

"Marie always just have this pleasant and all smiling looks. Love that keeps smiling darling coz it's gives you that glow."

@ehilenguaye:

"Thinking nothing.Only waiting to be ushered into the stage for music."

@isadareseun:

"His in the spirit."

@doris.carole:

"It’s a holy seat down. Leave the man alone."

@oluchukwuagoh:

"Yes ooo, is time to settle down Frank."

@olive_okyere:

"I thought it was some old Apostle. Wow is that him??? May the Lord remember him as wel

@chiemerie0722:

"Why Frank Edwards no go fold? So that tomorrow when she gives birth, Nigerians will now say the baby looks like him."

Source: Legit.ng