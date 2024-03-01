Napoli president De Laurentiis has made it clear that it is difficult to keep players such as Victor Osimhen if rich clubs want them

De Laurentiis confirmed there are interests in Osimhem and stated that there is a big release clause on the contract he signed with Napoli

There have been speculations on the future of the top-rated Nigerian striker and his rumoured move away from the Serial A club

The president of Napoli, De Laurentiis has confirmed rumours that Osimhen may likely move from the Serial A club.

De Laurentiis made it clear that it could be very difficult to retain top-rated players such as Osimen when some rich clubs are interested in their services.

Napoli president confirmed there is a release clause in Osimhen's contract. Photo credit: Getty Images/Alessandro Sabattini and Ciancaphoto Studio.

Source: Getty Images

There have been transfer rumours that Osimhen may move to an English Premier League (EPL) club, probably Arsenal or Chelsea.

In a new update issued by Napoli's president, there is however a huge release clause on Osimhen's contract with Napoli.

This means any club interested in his services would have to make a significant investment to pull it off.

De Laurentiis said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“Some players stay for many years, others are wanted by PSG, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea. It’s difficult to keep players when they are wanted by rich clubs. I can confirm there’s a release clause, very high one."

Reactions to Victor Osimhen's transfer news

@CFCMod_ said:

"Notice how Manchester United aren’t in the conversation."

@designemir7 said:

"Where do you want Osimhen to be next season? Arsenal, Chelsea or PSG?"

@90plus5FC said:

"He can go anywhere but Chelsea or PSG. Chelsea: Because the club is very unstable and it’s in a mess, and in as much as he would fit in perfectly he would be a rough ride for him."

