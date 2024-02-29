Chelsea are pushing with their move for Victor Osimhen after meeting with the Napoli striker's agent to agree personal terms

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

London, United Kingdom - Chelsea Football Club have opened talks with Victor Osimhen’s representatives over the Napoli striker’s terms.

According to transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Chelsea have stepped up their interest with discussions with Osimhen’s agents to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Galetti via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @RudyGaletti, said Osimhen is Chelsea's main transfer target for the summer of 2024.

He said there is a common will from both parties to get the deal done but nothing has been agreed yet.

As reported by Vanguard, Osimhen earns around 9 million euros a year after he extended his contract with Napoli till June 2026.

It was gathered that Chelsea could then begin talks with the Serie A champions after agreeing personal terms with the Super Eagles striker.

Napoli are said to have placed a 130 million euro release clause in Osimhen’s new contract.

Osimhen hints about leaving Napoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen was in the news lately after some comments he shared during an interview with CBS went viral. He shared that his plans have been finalized, and he knows what he wants it to be.

Osimhen revealed that he already knows where he will be playing his football next season. He noted that he had already made his decision. The Super Eagles striker discussed possibly joining a Premier League (EPL) side. He noted that his playing in the EPL is a 60% guarantee.

However, he quickly noted that he intends to finish the 2023/2024 very strong for Napoli, and then he would reveal his decision. This update from Victor Osimhen is coming weeks after he got a bumper increase in his salary, which sees him earn a whopping N206m weekly.

