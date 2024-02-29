Professional footballer, Paul Pogba will not be able to ply his trade for the next four years due to a ban

The former Manchester United midfielder was handed a four-year ban after he failed a drug test in August last year

This has attracted attention in the sports world as people say the ban could effectively end his career at Juventus

Juventus star, Paul Pogba won't play football for the next four years because he has been banned.

Pogba, who once was the most expensive player in the world, now plays for Juventus, but he will hang his boot for the next four years unless something changes.

Pogba was handed the punishment for dopping. Photo credit: Getty Images/Gabriele Maltinti.

Media reports show that Pogba failed a crucial drug test in August of 2023, prompting the regulatory harmer to fall on him.

The 30-year-old star tested positive for testosterone after Juventus's first game of the season against Udinese, La Repubblica reports.

The hefty punishment handed to Pogba came from the anti-doping prosecutor's office in Italy on Thursday.

Pogba vows to appeal ban from football

The player's lawyers had claimed that Pogba ingested the substance by accident and had rejected a plea deal.

Pogba said he would appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sports. He wouldn't be able to return to the pitch unless the ban is overturned.

Football pundits suggest that this could potentially end his football career as he would turn 31 in March.

If he ends up serving the hefty punishment, he would have been 35 by the time it ends.

Football journalist, Fabrizio Romano posted about the development:

Reactions as Paul Pogba is banned from football

@daebreak01 commented:

"Don’t feel sorry for him, he brought this to himself, he never took football seriously to be honest."

@iam_wilsons said:

"An appeal should be able to reduce the ban to 2 years max. What a wasted career for one of the most talented midfielders of his generation."

@lareto24 said:

"Man should just retire and start managing his street football team."

