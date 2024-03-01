A Nigerian student who posted a TikTok video about his classmates’ preference for bikes over cars became an online sensation

He filmed the bikes that were parked near the lecture rooms at his university, proving his point

The video resonated with many viewers who commented that they had the same situation at their schools

A Nigerian student who shared his observation about the transportation choices of his fellow students on TikTok went viral after he e posted a video where he showed the numerous bikes that were parked close to the lecture halls at his university.

He indicated that most students preferred to ride bikes instead of driving cars, which was an anomaly.

The young man spoke about her experience at the school. Photo credit: Getty Image. For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship with the event described in the material.

The video shared by @big_aluaye struck a chord with many viewers who related to his experience and commented that they had the same situation at their schools or even more.

User838383883 said:

“Come to FPN U see wetin pass that one.”

User938883833 wrote:

“Lol but me l like car pass bike oh.”

Aluaye:

“I fit count the number of boys wey get car for nsuk.”

Korede Savage:

“Reach Auchi make your mind dey.”

Anonymous_hack96:

“Come fpn computer science department you go think say dem Dey sell am.”

Priceless:

“Na Main camp be dis &.... Faculty of Agriculture boys no get anything they can treka whole day without getting tired.”

Lambo:

“Please hv they done matric.”

