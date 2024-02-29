A youth corps member has shared a hilarious video showcasing the pupils of her PPA on their school's career day

The captivating video showed the smart pupils dressed in the uniforms of their chosen career paths

In the hilarious clip, the female corps member approached a little lawyer to talk to her about a theft case

A trending clip of an adorable little girl who dressed like a lawyer during her school's career day has sparked laughter on TikTok.

A corps member identified as @dahslimgurl2 on TikTok shared the video capturing the outfits of the students at her primary place of assignment on their school's career day.

Little lawyer leaves netizens rolling on floor

In the viral clip, some of the students were sighted dressed as military personnel.

However, a beautiful little girl who was dressed as a bona fide lawyer stood out with her striking personality.

She sat on a chair looking confused as the funny corps member brought an alleged case of theft to her.

The corper claimed that her money was stolen and she needed her to handle the case and help her get her phone back.

She said:

“My lord, this case bringing it before you, someone stole my money.”

The little girl in her reaction stared closely at the corps member without saying a word or even smiling.

Reactions trail video of little lawyer

Netizens took to the comments section to pen hilarious reactions about the little girl.

HORMOWUNMI said:

“My lord wey never chop egg.”

@mutmoinatayomidea said:

“She doesn't take petty cases.”

Mr Anderson reacted:

“My lord dey vex say indomie don expensive.”

@worldlyminister reacted:

“You meet lawyer with empty handed e be like say u wan end behind the bar.”

@mayriline essien said:

“I don laugh tire my Lord don tire for this country.”

@xulfyfabulux said:

“Bribe her with caprisun make she understand ur case well.”

Watch the video below:

