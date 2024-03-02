A Nigerian woman has revealed her present occupation as a pap seller after spending 5 years at the university

The woman who studied Law in school stated that she never got to practice what she studied in school for years

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to her post with many applauding her hardworking nature

A Nigerian woman who studied law at the University for five years has abandoned her certificate to become a pap seller.

The woman with the handle @pasieynaturalfoods on TikTok acclaimed that she sells the most nutritious pap.

Lawyer turns into pap seller after schooling

A photo which she shared via her official account showed her dressed in a Lawyer’s outfit after bagging her degree.

As the video progressed, a visible change in her profession was noticed as she was seen sorting ingredients needed to make pap.

The proud pap seller also posted herself grinding the ingredients for the pap including banana, carrot, dates, and other nutritious fruits.

She captioned the clip:

“I make the most nutritious pap in the whole of Nigeria.”

Reactions as lawyer becomes pap seller

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the woman's video.

@user2369219617738 said:

“I also want to study law pls should I go ahead.”

@sovchimaa said:

"It is more lucrative. Nothing dey law again in a lawless country."

Lordofcomment said:

“I guess most people don't know that being educated doesn't make you successful. how you use the knowledge make you successful..”

Mummy_Tee said:

“I'm here my colleague,, I'm now into food stuff business.”

Midey reacted:

“Nigeria failed us ad I also love dis generation fr.more sales maama, also bake nice cake.”

Only one AstyEsto said:

“I'll soon bag an LLB in less than two years God is my strength.”

@iamSplendid said:

“Waow God bless ur hand work how did u learn how to grind?”

Hidah reacted:

“The most important thing is you're doing well for urself. may God promote ur business.”

Bona Onose reacted:

“I so want to patronise you cos thiis is really awesome and healthy.”

Chief Dolor said:

“Anybody I know wey wan go higher institution me I dey discourage to better go hustle instead of wasting those years away.”

Rosy reacted:

“My neighbour my neighbour. For me, I usually forget I'm a graduate.”

Happy gal reacted:

“God sees your heart that are aren't lazy he will surely bless the work of your hand, u will make progress with it ma.”

Watch the video below:

Woman uses akara business to train daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Jennifer Egbom flaunted her mother’s akara and puff puff business on social media.

Egbom who expressed that she is proud of what her mother does stated that it is the business that sustains her living.

