A mother posted a video on TikTok to show people the amount of homework her daughter brought from school

The woman said the creative arts homework required the young girl to do a sketch of twenty different things

Some people who reacted to the video said holidays should be holidays and not converted to work periods for students

A mother was not happy because of the number of homework given to her daughter during the mid-term break.

According to the woman, her daughter's creative arts teacher loaded her with so many activities to do during the break.

The woman, @bellepeauworld, posted a video on TikTok to show people the number of art sketches her daughter has had to do.

She said her daughter was asked to draw 20 different sketches in her drawing book. The girl was able to draw many of them nicely.

Many people who commented on the video shared similar experiences with their own children and said there should be time to rest as well.

Reactions to video of homework given to a schoolgirl

@Financial Deity said:

"But holidays should stay holiday. Not a time to load kids with useless assignments."

@Lili_asuks commented:

"She's a good artist, very beautiful drawings."

@honey said:

"She dey draw oo."

@ASABA HAIR LAUNDRY said:

"Please, ma, follow her up. This is a great talent. Imagine how smooth and clean her drawings look."

@eren said:

"They told me to create a short film, and plant a flower and study the growth and write it down."

@o_ge said:

"Their own too much oo, imagine my 3 year old has an assignment of 15 pages, from pages 21 36. It doesn't make sense at all."

@Nathan said:

"Its called a Mid term "BREAK" for a reason. some schools need to do better.. she is very talented though."

