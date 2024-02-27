A young Nigerian lady has shared how her life turned around for good after using charms to secure a man

The lady revealed that she living a luxurious and expensive life immediately after using charms

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has sparked massive reactions on TikTok after revealing that she used charms to transition her life.

The lady identified as @mumzymorgan on TikTok claimed that her whole life turned around just three months after using charms.

Lady uses charms to get man Photo credit: @mumzymorgan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares video of her life transformation

A throwback video first showed her in tears with her natural hair weaved before she transitioned into using different luxury human hair and expensive gadgets.

She showed off expensive gadgets like the latest iPhone, iPad and lots of money.

At the end of the clip, she revealed numerous compilations of herself and her boyfriend all loved up.

Reactions trail video of lady using charms

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Bolu cash reacted:

“Use charm for who no get money maybe he go work.”

Beautiful onyin said:

“Fine girl share update abeg na.”

Zeenah_ said:

“Go use charm for person wey go use you renew rituals.”

Mummy First Lady reacted:

“Please how much is the charm.”

Favor fat said:

“PIs I need that charm.”

GOLDEN 12 said:

“All of who na con dey use charm.”

@habake reacted:

“@mercylove sure say I no go go use charm bayi.”

Chelsea said:

“HOMOR why you Dey repost this kin thing.”

Annie's@C reacted:

“On my way to use charm too.”

Mma said:

“Pls which charm is that am interested.”

Benno said:

“I need a gf way I go just dey press her money because I will be mumu.”

Watch the video below:

Millionaire shares how life turned around

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, @__roddy0, has gone online to share a video of his well-built house and expensive Mercedes Benz.

Captioning the clip "My sweet home.", the camera panned from the car parked in his compound to people standing at the entrance of the building. The compound is well interlocked, with the house painted in matching colours. For personalization, the man had his name written on the floor of the compound.

Many people who reacted to his video wondered when grace would find them and make them wealthy also. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng