A young Nigerian man has wowed many people with the beautiful house he built for himself

The house, which is well-painted and interlocked, has a very beautiful Benz in the compound's car park

Many people who reacted to the man's video said they loved that he made building himself a house a priority

A young Nigerian man, @__roddy0, has gone online to share a video of his well-built house and expensive Mercedes Benz.

Captioning the clip "My sweet home.", the camera panned from the car parked in his compound to people standing at the entrance of the building.

Many people rushed to his comment section to congratulate him. Photo source: TikTok/@__roddy0

Man flaunts his wealth online

The compound is well interlocked, with the house painted in matching colours. For personalization, the man had his name written on the floor of the compound.

Many people who reacted to his video wondered when grace would find them and make them wealthy also.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

fundlord said:

"Congrat bro can’t just pass this without comment cause I wish for myself also."

adepoju337 said:

"God when."

oluwaskydrick2 said:

"Lord I need this Amen."

Rita Darracott said:

"Congratulations boss."

user612491539434 asked:

"How much this house take you to build?"

Shaky Shaky replied:

"Just budget like 30m bro. e fit no reach depend on your tastes."

WHITE MONEY said:

"I TAP FROM THE BLESSINGS BRO."

King Pedro said:

"Nice one my brother, u have done well for urself."

sammywealth123 said:

"You get good engineer..."

luckylee said:

"This kind of person na I love, nor be by big car oo congrats gee now u fit tear GLE."

iamsirlawrence said:

"Me nothing Dey sweet me pass all this kind thing as you don get house like this the rest is history big congratulations my bro."

Another Nigerian man builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a rich Nigerian man, @cbken03, was happy with the investment he made, building his first home, and people are congratulating him.

In a video, the man captured how the building project started from when the foundation was laid. Seconds into the clip, the house was seen at the lintel level.

When the building was finished, it looked so amazing. Many people celebrated his big win. He said he is happy to step his foot in the new house.

