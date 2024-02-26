A Nigerian man’s video went viral online after he revealed how his dogs devoured his pricey shoes

He displayed the remnants of the shoes, which the dogs had torn to shreds as dogs sat and stared at the camera

He said it was not an isolated incident, and many online viewers sympathised with him and also shared similar tales

A shocking video of a Nigerian man’s dogs chewing up his expensive shoes has gone viral on the internet.

The man filmed the aftermath of the canine carnage, showing the bits and pieces of his shoes that the dogs had ripped apart.

The man showed the shoe. Photo credit: @eni.mosh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @eni.mosh, the man lamented that this was not the first time his dogs had destroyed his footwear and wondered what to do with them.

Many people who watched the video online expressed their sympathy and shared their own experiences of having dogs with a taste for shoes.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olashile Shabi said:

“Imagine say l wear ashluxe pam come greet you for house happens omo,, we go sell one dog sha.”

Chi som wrote:

“If na my zanotti na one dog I carry go be that.”

Queenmariex1 commented:

“Haaa my puppy dog is eat my bed.”

Unknown8374774:

“My Dog spoil my 105k palm but him don die now.”

Dera:

“Calabar kitchen straight.”

2billions1:

“Nothing hurt's like when you want to help your family, but you are not financially stable.. May God open all Closed doors for us this New week.”

Vector:

“Guy my pit bull eat my chair.”

KenNyVic:

“My dog swallowed one of my earpod.. Omo I nearly opened his stomach that day.”

İkåỷ lëę:

“U no give dem food now wat do u expect.”

Dc GEE TAY 001:

“Anytime my dogs dey silent, dem don dey destroy something.”

