A Nigerian lady put a big smile on her father's face as she renovated the window side of the man's house

The lady took from her savings and changed the iron pans on their windows to aluminum to make it look different

Many people in the lady's comment section prayed for her as they said she would also reap the fruit of her labour

A kind daughter went to her parents' house and asked her daddy what she could do for him to make him happy.

The man took the lady to a part of the house without windows. Iron roofing sheets were nailed on the space for security.

The father hugged his daughter after she renovated the house. Photo source: @lizzybeestore

Transformation with cement blocks and aluminum

The lady (@lizzybeestore) went to a POS agent, withdrew some money, and called labourers to work on it. They removed the old pans and affixed aluminum casing with slides.

Neighbours gathered around as work was ongoing on the house. After the renovation was completed in a clip, the father showered prayers on the lady.

Jay_Fresh said:

"You dey try baby girl… but You wey dey read comments that hold phone with one hand I greet you oo."

Ayanfesomebody said:

"Ur mom is still very beautiful i wonder how she will look wen she was young."

Hungry guy said:

"Go and bring husband they’ll be happy."

Kayode said:

"As you make your daddy and your mummy happy you children will make you happy too in JESUS name."

Ibrahim said:

"Make one boy con throw stone and break am call me abeg, Wallahi ma nan pa may they continue to enjoy their fruits of labor."

@pweedy ayo911 said:

"You need to see how m crying rn I love this."

Prophet S.O AKINGUN said:

"God bless you for making your parents happy in the name of Jesus Christ."

Another lady built house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who made it in life remembered her parents and built a beautiful bungalow for them.

After finishing the building with aluminum roofing sheets, she painted the house in a colour that matched the roof.

