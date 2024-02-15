A lady's statement to her boyfriend has affected her one-year-old relationship and resulted in its crashing

According to her boyfriend, his erstwhile girlfriend said she cannot wash his clothes when they get married

The man's action has stirred massive reactions on social media, with many men hailing him for dumping her

A one-year-old relationship has hit the rocks due to a statement a girlfriend made to her boyfriend.

X influencer @Wizarab10 made the boyfriend's message, which he sent anonymously, public.

The image used here is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

According to the message @Wizarab10 shared on X, the man called it quits on his relationship with the lady because she said she would not wash his clothes when they eventually get married.

Her reason being that her mother doesn't wash her father's clothes. The message read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I end my 1y relationship because she said she cannot wash my clothes as her husband cos her mum don't was her dad clothes."

See his tweet below:

People divided over the man's decision

@DivineAlfred5 said:

"She should go to her fathered house if she’s not ready for Marriage.

"But then again, how much clothes and how often? Both of u can’t join to buy a machine?"

@ernextglow said:

"Àgbà has been proven right again, before you choose a wife, choose her mother.

"She will replicate her mother when you marry her, this girl is displaying her mother's attitude to her man, truly how her mother treats her father is how she will treat you, men take note."

@lobzybaby said:

"She just didn't use wisdom. Na mumu, you can go about that in a nice way and still be together. Washing machine dey now but this one don go."

@cliifforrd said:

"Same reason I ended the situationship I was in. She legit told me that because her mom learnt how to cook for her dad when they got married, she won’t learn how to cook until maybe her marriage day or she’ll never learn at all, lol.

"I carried my two left legs outta the ship."

@neishunk said:

"Tell her you can’t provide for the family cos your dad doesn’t."

@ree_rehanat said:

"Toor wahala plenrrry ooo.

"Train up your child so she won't be talking nonsense like this... Even if he will still buy washing machine she is not suppose to say this kind of thing."

Man dumps lady desiring 5 kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had dumped his love interest, over her desire to have five kids.

The man, who goes by the username @princesydney, said he mentally calculated the cost of travelling with a family of eight on Qatar Airways from Brisbane to New York and realised it was too expensive for him.

He also shared a screenshot of the flight ticket price for a family of eight for the summer, which amounted to N13 million.

He explained that he assumed two of their kids would be teenagers and would pay adult fees.

Source: Legit.ng