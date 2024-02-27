A woman showed off his protruding pregnancy bum, and the video stirred reactions among her followers

The baby bump is so large that some of her followers said she deserved a huge gift for being able to carry it

The mother has finally given birth to twins, and many people said they were not surprised because her bump was big

A mother has been blessed with the gift of twins, and she has shared her testimony on social media.

In a TikTok post by @ade_se_wa3, the mother showed her protruding baby bump, and many people were surprised.

The mother welcomed twin babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@ade_se_wa3.

The baby bump is so big that her followers did not need to be told that she was going to give birth to more than one baby.

Some people even said the woman deserves to be given a huge push gift because of how she was able to carry the bump for nine months.

Reactions as lady gives birth to twins

@Olajide Mayowa Meyeyin remarked:

"Mama twins. You still dey do shakara with this your heavy load, congratulations dearly I'm happy for you."

@CINDY said:

"You try ooo. You no fear. See me dey fear. Congratulations."

@morenikeji719 said:

"Congratulations. I also want twins but the stomach de fear me."

@KOLEX commented:

"Congratulations to me, my wife just gave birth to triplets."

@oluwa-bukolami remarked:

"I can't be the only one that got scared when I saw the stomach. Congrats mama."

@That lipgloss girl said:

"You deserve a push present."

@2donSlimani said:

"I no sure say I go live with my wife if she get belle…..e dey fear me as I dey see am like say e go burst."

@WizkidBaby said:

"Dis one wey I dey see twins everywhere. Make pregnancy no near me for now oo."

