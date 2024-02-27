A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the object he saw inside a pack of power bank he purchased

The man was shocked to see thick stones inside the package instead of the power bank he had paid for

The viral video caused a buzz on social media as netizens stormed the comments to share their varying opinions

A Nigerian man was thrown aback with the contents of a pack of 'power bank' which he purchased at a store.

In a viral video, he was captured tearing the pack to unveil his newly acquired power bank while his friends watched.

Man finds stones inside power bank Photo credit: Cavan Images, instablog9ja/ Instagram. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Man finds stone inside power bank's carton

To the man’s utter shock, after opening the carton he realised that there was no power bank inside it.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Rather, the man saw two well-packaged stones in the carton instead which left him and his friends in shock.

Reactions as man finds stone inside package

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation.

@bigbaby_foll reacted:

“Awon omo igbo yen nooni.”

@iamnedro reacted:

“Congratulations, you don collect block.”

@_ Iltjames said:

“Use am grind pepper.”

@vickieujah said:

“Man unkind.”

@iyk said:

“Listen to them shouting "awon omo yibo ye no ni". Go to computer Village ikeja and take note of the people who are mostly the touts hanging around the market.”

@ajaro reacted:

"Sell it and make money."

@priscalbeauty said:

“The seller no wan gree for anybody Dey play.”

@dontas.wholesale.backup said:

“God have mercy.”

@missleemama said:

“Shine your eyes!! This is Lagos.”

@jemima said:

"E fit no be normal stones. You can make money from it hahhah."

@_barbie said:

“Just put the stone in the sun and put ur phone on top to charge, it's a solar stone power bank.”

Watch the video below:

POS lady laments after getting scammed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shocking incident of a POS scam in Nigeria has surfaced online. A POS operator was duped N75,000 by a crafty con artist who used counterfeit money to pay for a bank transfer.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the victim, a woman who runs a small shop with a POS terminal, was approached by the alleged scammer, pretending to be a customer. He requested to make a bank transfer of N75,000 from her POS machine and handed over a bundle of cash to her as payment.

However, she was horrified to find out later that the cash she received was paper notes that were carefully wrapped with genuine naira bills on the top and bottom. The scammer had managed to deceive her with his fake money and escape with her hard-earned money.

Source: Legit.ng