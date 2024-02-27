A little boy who could hardly walk amazed the internet with his gym workout in a video that went viral

The little boy was supervised by a trainer who appeared to be guiding him through his routine with care and attention

The boy seemed to enjoy the treadmill as he focused with enthusiasm and determination

The internet was stunned by a video that captured a toddler’s incredible gym workout.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed a little boy who could barely walk doing exercises with the help of a man.

The was focused. Photo credit: @big_jeff66/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man in the video shared by @big_jeff66 was very attentive as he watched the boy with an encouraging eyes throughout his routine.

The boy displayed remarkable strength and stamina walking on the treadmill. The video was a heartwarming and inspiring example of how a toddler can overcome his physical limitations and have fun at the gym.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Raymonbuchi said:

“Baby step.”

William Roland reacted:

“Baby step of pain.”

Charity wrote:

“When tinubu said baby step,this was what he was referring to.”

Osmond Nkemjika265 commented:

“Na em make I carry my children japa.”

Wæltërtáñgå:

“I swear that thing you said no one knows when fight fit start for Nigeria omoh e go far ooo honestly.”

Youngescobar1998:

“Lols that is the baby step of pain jagaban said.”

Nnadis12:

“Na the baby steps una president dey talk be this.”

Clarasavage77:

“The baby is learning how to work oohhh.”

Mc landlord:

“I swr even a min old baby supposed dey ready incase we are to take off.”

His special:

“Abeg allow the baby to breath.”

User9519861103506:

“It will make him to walk faster.”

Chinyere Nchita:

“This is what Tinibu ask Us to do nah Baby step of pain.”

Little boy in uniform presents gift to best friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lovely video of a little boy presenting a birthday gift to his female best friend has gone viral on TikTok.

The short clip was too adorable to be ignored as anyone who came across the video penned down sweet comments.

The cute, little man came into the kindergarten with all joy and gladness, holding his water bottle with his mother capturing the beautiful moment.

Source: Legit.ng