A Nigerian woman who processes local rice herself said she sells one bag for N50,600

She shared a video on TikTok telling her followers she could make rice, especially as it has become expensive

The lady, Chidimma Special, who was seen parboiling rice, said rice-making is a very stressful job

A businesswoman who deals in rice said a bag of processed Nigerian rice is N50,600.

The hardworking woman, Chidimma Special, was seen in a video when she was parboiling her rice.

Chidimma said rice-making was a demanding job. Photo credit: TikTok/@chidimmaspecial and Getty Images/ releon8211.

Chidimma jumped on 'of course,' the TikTok challenge which people use to show off different things about themselves.

Chidimma said rice-making in Nigeria is a tedious activity as it demands a lot of physical strength.

Many videos on her TikTok handle show Chidimma either parboiling on drying the rice in the open sun.

Some users wanted to know how much she sells one bag of Nigerian rice, and she said it was N50,600.

When contacted, Chidimma told Legit.ng that she is based in Zaki-Biam, Benue state. She said she had her own farm before herders' crisis damaged everything.

Her words:

"I am based in Zaki-Biam, Ukum L.G.A Benue state. I used to farm, but the farm was taken over by bandits. The price of rice fluctuates for reasons unknown to us, but for now 26/02/24, it’s sold for N50,600. It’s very tough and very stressful because the farmers are trying to hoard the grains in order to sell later to make more profit making it difficult for us to get some to process. I have been in the business for 7 years now."

In the prevailing inflation and economic conditions, the price Chioma gave is cheaper as compared to foreign rice, which sells for about N75,000.

Reactions to video of woman who sells rice

@evababy said:

"Of course make una remove all the stones abeg. I dey beg."

@Man_like_Arab remarked:

"Nah to come learn this work ooo."

@60 said:

"I wan learn work."

@Teejaykidscollection

"But Sstone go dey inside. I for buy."

@Agba Omo Adugbo 0147 remarked:

"We are Ebonyians, we make rice."

@Traccy said:

"Most stressful business but worth it."

@Hauttie reacted:

"Of course I’m a Nigeria na me dey eat all the rice you dey produce."

@Asa-Nwanyi-Egede.Com said:

"I remember my housemaid days in Anambra state! I nearly RIP for making rice any other farming."

