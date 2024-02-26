Global site navigation

Video as Crowd of Oyinbos Line up to Buy from Nigerian Lady Who Opened 'Mama Put' in Australia
People

Video as Crowd of Oyinbos Line up to Buy from Nigerian Lady Who Opened 'Mama Put' in Australia

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian lady took street food business to Australia and is fast recording success at it in the Oceania country
  • A trending video of her roadside 'mama put' being rushed by a large number of Whites has stirred reactions online
  • Many Nigerians proudly identified with the business and commended the lady for exporting 'mama put' to the world

The owner of Elevated Kitchen has earned the admiration of Nigerians for showcasing Nigeria's 'mama put' to the world.

'Mama put' is a localised name for a Nigerian street food stall or roadside restaurant.

Nigerian lady's 'mama put' booms in Australia as crowd of oyinbos queue to buy from her
A crowd of white folks queued to buy from her. Photo Credit: @elevated.kitchen
A Nigerian lady found a way to cement herself as a reliable 'mama put' owner in Australia.

In a TikTok video, a crowd of Whites queued in front of Elevated Kitchen in a bid to patronise her.

"The queue for @elevated.kitchen cause traffic. Nigerian food to the world," Elevated Kitchen wrote.

The popular business has helped people in the country cater for their families, including a 70-year-old woman.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians hail Australian 'mama put'

OG Lavish said:

"Na wetin dey trigger some African country about Nigeria be that, more grace to my nation."

Time_collections said:

"Weldon sis! Keep it up. May the grace and mercy be permanent in your life."

Adùke olowo dollar said:

"Another Yoruba-owned Restaurant in Australia , we are really enjoying Gods grace . congratulations to the team. up Nigeria."

Bridget said:

"I’m creating this kinda restaurant soon , I pray God help me."

Cool_N_Cute_omudin said:

"Nigerians are full of grace wherever they're. More grace in everything you lay your hands."

Mi Mi said:

"Na watin dy pain other Africa country be this."

Champion Jennifer said:

"Igbos to the World Igbo Nigeria food is the best...Proudly igbo visiting home soon to eat good food...
"Beautiful me.
"Yes we Australia we love African food we love Nigeria food."

Lagos man opens 'mama put' in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lagos man had opened a roadside 'mama put' in London.

In a photo shared on Twitter by @IamOlajideAwe, some oyinbo people could be seen as they lined up to buy food from the restaurant. In a short chat with a Legit.ng reporter, Azeez said he started the restaurant with another person but was running it alone.

