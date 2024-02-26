A lady who went shopping in a Lagos market came online to show people the items she was able to buy

The lady said she could only get a few food items despite shopping at Lagos Mainland and spending N300,000

While some people agreed with her that things were expensive in the market, others accused her of telling lies

A lady went shopping for food items in Lagos and was pleasantly surprised because of the high cost of things.

The lady, @iggoddess, posted a video on TikTok to show people the items she was able to buy.

She mentioned that she decided to shop at Lagos Mainland to see if she would get cheaper things there.

To her surprise, things were still as expensive there as they had been on Lagos Island.

After spending N300,000, she said she could only get some food items but could not buy others, such as rice.

The lady wrote on TikTok:

"The economy is not smiling at all. Before now N300k worth of foodstuff was 5 times of this quantity. Do you think this quantity is cheap or expensive for this amount? N300k and I didn't see bag of rice, 25 liters of oil."

Some people in her comment section said she was telling lies, but others defended her, saying things were expensive.

Reactions as lady spends N300,000 on foodstuff

@user tobiloba said:

"Una too dey lie."

Queenbelle Hairstore asked:

"The people saying she’s lying, are you people mad or something? The worst is people saying this is not more than 100k."

@Koyinsolami said:

"Even though things are expensive, why will you say u bought this N300k?"

@Port said:

"You bought well o. Leave all these people wey never entered the market recently. For turkey wings, a carton is 54k, and a rubber of pepper is 4500."

