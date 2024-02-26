A video showing a woman hawking iced water on the street has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Iced water was replaced by sachet water years ago, but it seems people are going to the old ways due to a surge in sachet water price

Some people lamented over the development, urging the government to address the hardship and high cost of food items in the country

Amid the hardship in the country and a surge in the price of food items, including sachet water, people are now falling back to iced water.

This is not the first time sachet water price was increased but surprisingly, people took fast to selling iced water as an alternative.

Woman spotted hawking iced water in nylons. Photo Credit: @aso_party

Source: TikTok

Sharing a TikTok video of a woman hawking iced water for N50, @aso_party lamented:

"Is Nigeria moving backward or forward??"

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In the clip, the hawker advertised her wares, saying N50 iced water is two nylons. People stared at her as she went about her business.

In some parts of South West, sachet water is sold three for N100 and in Imo sachet water goes N50 for one.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to iced water return

O.J. Olaoluwafamiwoleogo said:

"I pray this government finds a lasting solution to this unbearable hardship before we start eating from dumpsites."

Ewuzie Ifeanyi said:

"The problem is we adapt to nonsense and stress. Pain is inevitable but suffering is a choice."

Amaka Val said:

"I remember those days! I hawked it and cow milk ice cream back in the days.

"I'm glad we are no longer where we use to be.

"Nothing last forever."

Igbotic Mogan said:

"I could remember back in those days I hulk ice water in the street of Benue state."

Nnabuihe Gold said:

"Very soon l start to travel to my village each time am tasty to drink our spring water or l fetch it with GP tank then trick to my base Abuja."

Eneida Balkisu Musa said:

"And the funniest part is that, this Ice water has been existing in Sokoto State before the hike In sachet water.

"It’s not new to us."

Amanda Juliet Uchechukwu said:

"I just thought of this thing yesterday I said this one pure water is been old for 50 per one, iced water will soon comeback to the market."

Iced water resurfaces in Abia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that iced water had resurfaced in Abia state.

A young man with the X handle @harri_010 captioned the photos: "I love Aba spirit, Ice water is back again.!"

It should be noted that many people grew up taking this water back in the day before sachet water displaced it.

Source: Legit.ng