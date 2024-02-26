Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Benin City, Edo state - The Coalition of Civil Societies in Edo state on Monday, February 26, stormed the streets of Benin City, the state capital, protesting against economic hardship in the country.

Members of the coalition gathered as early as 7:30 am.

A peaceful protest was recorded in Edo state on Monday, February 26. Photo credits: NurPhoto, Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Channels Television shared videos of the protest.

It is understood that the purpose of this protest is to let the residents know that Nigeria is going through a hard time, a challenge which the demonstrators alleged was a result of a lack of proper economic planning from the government.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The protesters used the opportunity to urge residents of the state to fully prepare for the nationwide protest against hardship for the Bola Tinubu-led administration to find a solution to the problem.

Chants of "this country no be for sale" could be heard as the protest caused traffic.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC's) nationwide strike has been slated for Tuesday, February 27, and Wednesday, February 28.

Meanwhile, it is expected that police officers would soon respond to the protest activity.

See videos of the protest below:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng