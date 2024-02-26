A Nigerian man became the latest polygamist in town after he tied the knot with two women at the same time

A lady, who was present at the wedding, shared a clip from the event, as she expressed her disapproval of polygamous unions

A clip from the wedding has sent social media users into a frenzy as women frowned at polygamy

An unidentified man has got married to two women at the same time in Abraka, Delta State.

@nora_empire1 shared the development on TikTok, revealing that it happened on Sunday, February 25.

Man marries two women on the same day. Photo Credit: @nora_empire1

Source: TikTok

@nora_empire1 did not seem to support the idea of polygamy and shared her thoughts on the marriage. In her words:

"He is doing two women marriage same day in Delta state abraka is happening life today i na me i nor go gree ooo God forbid but this women try ooo."

In the clip, the brides approached their husband where he sat and knelt to serve him.

In a related development, a man had married three women on the same day in Benue state.

Watch the video below:

People react to the Delta polygamous wedding

mhizmercy82 said:

"How dy won take share the money."

Silky said:

"Nah juju he take hold them be nah waitin God?"

Itz sarah best collection (SB) said:

"The God way do am for this to women no locate me o."

Didi best144 said:

"Some self na 4 women for me community."

Presh p said:

"Godfobid, god wey do am for u make him no locate me ijn."

PRICELESS_LUXURYHAIR555 said:

"Even God wey create us go dey wonder say these people are doing wonders o."

rabiu aliya said:

"Nah even 5naira them Dey spray God abeg oo. God forbid oo i no fit try am I will rather marry a old man with ego instead of this."

Farmer shares why he married two wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a farmer had revealed why he married two women on the same day.

The young man, who hails from Igbide in the Isoko South local government area of Delta state, told The Punch that he met his first wife in 2008 and the second one in 2010.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the wedding was held at Late Ekpe Hitler’s Compound, Opp Ugala Filling Station, Lagos-Igbide.

The young man said he decided to marry the two ladies on the same day because he loves them both.

Ekpe said they both have three children each for him and he had to do the right thing by paying their bride price and marrying them legally.

Source: Legit.ng