A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media for giving out a gallon of fuel to a commercial bus driver

The good Samaritan stopped a bus in a video and poured a gallon of fuel into the driver's fuel tank

The video has ignited lots of reactions from netizens who shared their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man recently put a smile on a commercial bus driver's face with a gift of a driver’s most treasured commodity.

The man identified as @kayboyz_prank on TikTok was captured in a video giving out a gallon of fuel to a bus driver.

Man shows love to bus driver

In the viral video, the young man held a gallon of fuel as he flagged down a random bus passing on the road.

Upon showing the driver the fuel, he immediately parked his bus and came down to open his fuel tank.

The bus passengers gazed in astonishment as the young man poured the fuel into the fuel tank.

The young man immediately walked away after pouring the fuel and the bus driver closed his fuel tank, entered his car, and drove off.

Reactions as man gifts fuel to driver

Some netizens in the comments section claimed that the bus driver was

Lanky T-BON said:

“Like seriously some ppl don knw how to express gratitude. Free fuel u dey say thank you like dat.”

Ni_Shola reacted:

“U suppose first dey prank them say, make them carry u say u no get money then if they accept, you give them the fuel.”

@deyoung836 said:

“Try to they prank them before giving out fuel (en with par drop they carry, cut it down.”

@pedro reacted:

“Make this guy Dey carry long funnel because next time e fit b my turn and I no want make person waste my fuel.”

Dickky reacted:

“K-boy for you to do wetin some billionaires no fit do, God must surely bless you bro!! Na man you be.”

Ola y kay reacted:

“No be Nigeria be this he sure if not somebody suppose come down talk say him no de go again make moto no go get accident 4 front!”

Watch the video below:

