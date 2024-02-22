A TikTok user shared a video of a dare-devil driver driving his car on an expressway without one back tyre

According to the TikTok user, it may be that the driver was at a place where he could not stop to fix the car

Some suggested that the driver may have been in Lagos, where one cannot stop in some areas for fear of agberos

Reactions trailed the video of a man who drove his car with one tyre missing at the back.

In the video, it could be seen that the man drove the car with only three tyres instead of four.

The driver did not stop to fix the car as he drove on an expressway. Photo credit: TikTok/@jay_scotch_autos.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by @jay_scotch_autos, who suggested that the driver may have found himself in a difficult situation.

Comments on the video suggested the driver may have been driving in Lagos, where he could stop in some areas.

The comments suggest that if the driver stopped in some areas to fix his tyre agberos could swoop on him to pay money, so he chose to drive with the wheel.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a car with only three tyres

@user8199810091324 commented:

"You wait at your own risk."

@Akran Larry said:

"E better pass make those boys come meet you."

@Akpuruka 1 said:

"Wisdom. this is just the only way out. For those who know the road."

@future remarked:

"I swear this is me."

@Williams-t alleges:

"Even on your way to Eko bridge dem go put Chuku chuku for road so your tyre go burst dem go help you repair am come collect money."

@Weston of AAUA said:

"Dem fit be thief oo. Wey dey run away with person car."

@Simplex_ex reacted:

"This one go spoil shaft."

@jane-omah

"If you wait you pay thugs money."

Source: Legit.ng