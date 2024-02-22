A trending video of an elderly man driving a commercial car has ignited tension on social media

In the clip, the man's passenger got terrified and tried his best to beg the driver to reduce his speed

Netizens who watched the video took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the viral video

A video of an elderly man overspeeding on a highway has been making rounds on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok by @gariivia, the elderly man was at the speed of 100 causing fear to envelop his passenger.

Elderly man drives with shaky hands

The passenger begged the driver to reduce his speed but the elderly man ignored and continued driving.

The passenger also noticed that the driver's hands wouldn't stop shaking as he controlled the steering.

Reactions trail video of elderly driver

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who recounted their experiences with commercial drivers.

WRLD PRINCE said:

“Na you buy motor for paul walker?”

Simon Ezeh851 said:

“Na this motor dey 100 abi na which one.”

@igwe onyeka said:

“The car need wheel balancing.”

FOCUS said:

“A lot of people that suppose retire are still hustle due to the country situation.”

Augustine Augustine said:

“Na baba dey 100 on Action bitter lol.”

TB shaggi said:

“Kalu Hand they shake o!!”

@anunanduanthony said:

“Na Peugeot be that anytime dem reach 100 and above the steering dey vibrate those old ones.”

@mayor said:

“Dat distractions is not needed, it dangerous.”

Savageblaa said:

“Na my epa b dat he no eat before he enter road.”

Mosco Theo said:

“As you dey shout e hand dey shake d more.”

Dev Ola said:

"Na you buy moto for me?"

@alabasterberry reacted:

“Lol I know the video wey get this sound.”

VALKYRIE said:

“Na you buy motor for me, ano understand.”

Lady drives big truck with confidence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a world where women are constantly breaking gender norms and defying societal expectations, a young lady has taken TikTok by storm with her impressive driving skills.

In a video shared on her TikTok account with the name Omoladegold301, the lady could be seen confidently driving a big truck as she sat with pride behind the wheel of the giant vehicle. The video shows the brave girl behind the wheel of a large truck, manoeuvring it with ease as she drove around a compound. It was hard to believe that someone so young could handle a vehicle of that size, but she proved that anything is possible with determination and practice. Some people have even started a campaign to find her and offer support for her future endeavours.

Others have commented on the video, amazed at how effortlessly she made the task look. The video has since gone viral and gotten over 26,000 likes and more than 2,000 shares as of the time of writing this report.

