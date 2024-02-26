Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a schoolboy making cash rain in a stadium filled with people

Students were in a frenzy and pushed each other as they tried to lay hands on the money flying around

Some people criticised the lad for spraying money, while others wondered how he got the cash he rained

A video of a schoolboy spraying money on people in a stadium has surfaced online and got people talking.

While it is not clear what the occasion was, the video showed a large gathering of students in the stadium.

Appearing from one of the stands, @isaiahaddai3, who wore a school uniform, had a small bag around his neck.

@isaiahaddai3 immediately got the students attention as he took out wads of cash from the bag and sprayed them in different directions.

His action in the TikTok video did not sit well with some netizens.

Watch the video below:

Opinions divided on the boy's action

bertbillsasante said:

"There is life after inter co nd school bro."

Salim Saeed Zarra said:

"May his family they house need something to eat but see what he’s doing with his coins after this will come and blame his grandma."

Yaw barimah said:

"There could have been a stampede gyimii, next time do better."

KhingHansMov’t said:

"You don’t have to become a millionaire before you share your income with Needy..✍May Nature Bless Your Generation."

SAINT MOGAMBO said:

"My guy share God bless you, Arab Money dey sweet."

Osmanu Both said:

"Chairman cash 50 dollar wey e come spray , next day chairman dey insult Ghana economy."

dripmeek4 said:

"Kumasi ppl dey disturb wen small coins drop lol."

