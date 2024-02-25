A video of a Nigerian barber who moved to Canada and impressed his clients with his stunning haircuts

The clip showed the barber giving a makeover to a customer who waited patiently for his new look

The customer appeared delighted with the result, which showcased the barber's talent and creativity

A Nigerian barber who relocated to Canada and dazzled his customers with his amazing haircuts has become a TikTok sensation.

A video of his work was shared on TikTok, where it received thousands of views and likes. The video captured the barber's process of transforming a customer's appearance with his clipper.

The man showed his customer's final look. Photo credit: @iroko_bass1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The customer sat calmly in the barber's chair, trusting him to give him a fresh and stylish look. The barber did not disappoint, as he revealed the final result to the customer and the camera.

The customer appeared overjoyed with his new haircut, which highlighted the barber's skill and flair.

The video, as shared by @iroko_bass1, also impressed many TikTok users, who praised the barber's artistry and professionalism.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng