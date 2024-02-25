A young man who wanted to recharge N3500 naira airtime but ended up mistakenly recharging 35,000 has gained attention online

In the video, the young man showed his debit alert, confirming that he actually recharged N35,000 on his MTN line

The video also revealed that he made the erroneous transfer through his Zenith Bank and appeared to be heartbroken by it

A man who wanted to buy N3500 naira worth of airtime for his MTN line made a huge error that landed him in trouble.

He mistakenly typed N35,000 instead of N3500 and confirmed the transaction without checking.

The man cries out. Photo credit: @blackieee/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

He was shocked when he received a debit alert from his Zenith Bank account, showing that he had spent N35,000 on airtime.

He recorded a video, as shared by @blackieee, showing the alert and his phone balance, which had increased by N35,000.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

D3vmo reacted:

“So u get 35k for aza ? Who u Use ?”

Sochi said:

“Insufficient balance go save me.”

Adesola:

“I'Il buy it for 30k if na MTN.”

Blessingblack08 responded:

“Yes it is MTN come and buy it ooo.”

Gen:

“Sell to palm pay using recharge to cash.”

Sharon:

“At least you no do mistake do am to another number.”

Chommy Global 1:

“Sell it to 10 people here and tell me d amount.”

GoodbhadbovyyA:

“That's why I love Uba... he no go successful if the airtime don pass 5k.”

DICENATION:

“People plenty for here wey insufficient funds go save.”

Patienceasuquo961:

“And u get mine the buy airtime 3500 nau know wer u put hand.”

Pop Smoke Qiih:

“Me wey do 30k for person weyI nor know nko?”

Odogwu:

“So you get 35k for account oh.”

Miracle:

“My own na 5k I near die sickness just come from no where.”

Source: Legit.ng