A Nigerian lady who attends a military university has shared her experience after arriving at school with long braids

According to the lady, they were prohibited from making hair extensions in the military university but she chose to take the risk

A surprising video showed the girl displaying her new look after the school's management cut her long braids

A female student of the Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT) NAF Base, Kaduna, has shared her recent experience at the school.

The lady identified as @_bosslady35 on TikTok revealed how her hair was cut because of the length.

Student gets new look after arriving school

Source: TikTok

Student of military university shares ordeal

The lady who made a long braid extension before going back to school made a video showcasing her new look.

According to the lady, long hair extensions were not allowed in their school but she disobeyed and decided to take the risk.

She captioned the video:

“POV: You attend a military university where you are not allowed to make long hair.”

Reactions as student's braids get cut

The video has sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Abdulrahman Yakubu said:

“Afit is not for the weak minded.”

@christana Elliot reacted:

“And here I was thinking Covenant University own too much.”

TheOnly_Success reacted:

“University?”

Victoria Kingsley said:

“If you pack it would they still cut it?”

@favour o said:

“My school no Dey carry last.”

Symphony SW said:

“Wahala be like who dem use as examples.”

JC2 said:

“U should have packed it for me I no Dey make short hair o. l just make my regular length and pack it up before class sorry.”

@user7987545218683 reacted:

“I'll pack mine tomorrow.”

Royals said:

“I will rest to make long hair.”

tumini.n.u reacted:

“Omooo, na to make short hair before I come , thanks for the heads up.”

Maymuna said:

“Omo u guyss just made that hair.”

Lecturer cuts student's hair in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer at Veritas University, Abuja, has been seen in a viral video shaving the head of his student right inside the lecture hall.

While it is not known if authorities at the university outlaw dreadlocks or keeping of hair, many people have condemned the action of the lecturer, saying adults should be allowed to wear the hair they want.

In the video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lecturer used a pair of scissors to trim the dreads while the student picked and pocketed them. Many people have reacted to the video in different ways.

Source: Legit.ng