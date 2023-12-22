A Nigerian man has taken to the internet to showcase the amount that came into his account by mistake

Expressing surprise at the credit alert, the young man said he has not done any business with someone recently to be paid such an amount

He shared what he would do to the money until his bank calls him and noted that no one has contacted him so far

A Nigerian youth, identified on Facebook as Chim Di Ebere, has raised an alarm online after mistakenly receiving a credit alert of N289,770.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Igbo man displayed a screenshot of a text message showing the credit alert.

He said he knew nothing about the company that sent him the money and had no business dealings with anyone recently to warrant being sent such an amount.

What Chim Di Ebere would do with the money

While appealing to anyone who knows the company to inform them to visit their bank, he vowed to leave the money in his account till he gets a call from his bank. The full text of his post reads:

"Disclaimer!!!

"I received this credit deposit last night from a company I know nothing about; I havnt done business with anybody in recent past to be paid such sum and nobody has contacted me to acknowledge the receipt of such sum.

"So if you know anybody who works with the company or who knows anybody who works with the company, please tell them to go to their bank this morning and confirm their transactions oh!!!

"The money will remain in that account till my Bank calls me. I no want trouble this new year."

Social media users react

Kelvin Chukwuemeka Steven said:

"Now you have done this after 24 hours inboxes let me tell you what to do with it.

"Meters are flying everywhere this period."

Moh'd S Abdul said:

"Contact your bank manager, your bank will contact the sending bank and they will sort it out with your consent."

Jamiu Oluwasegun Janta said:

"This is a parallel Banking kindly visit your bank before returning money to anyone .. sometimes it may be fraudulent."

Kazeem Ibrahim said:

"Forward it to my account to avoid the temptation of spending it."

Chibueze Charles Ejiofor said:

"I swear boss cuz if used and the company finds out about the wrong transfer na wahala.

"Complements of the season sir."

Man mistakenly credited N2.5m

In a related report, a man was credited N2.5 million erroneously and he shared the development online.

The first credit alert was the sum of N500,000. When he was thinking about the surprise money, he got N1m the morning after. Eze was still surprised when another N1m came in.

Taking to Facebook, the man shared a screenshot of the alerts' SMS as they came in. He promised to go to the bank and transfer the money to its owner.

Man returns N3.2m credited to his account in error

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had narrated how N3.2 million was mistakenly credited to his account.

The man said that the event happened in October 2012 when he asked his apprentice, Femi Adebayo, to deposit the sum of N3,200 into his Enterprise Bank account.

Later that day, Ayodele was surprised when he got an alert of N3.2 million instead. He said that the deposited N3,200 was the money he got for repairing a computer.

The man said to be sure the N3.2 million in his account was not a machine error, he went to the ATM and withdrew N100k successfully.

