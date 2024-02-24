A funny video of a female student hiding under the table to eat while the lecture is going on has gained attention on TikTok

The young lady appeared to be very hungry as she could be seen, dishing food with her spoon to her mouth in quick succession

The lecturer could also be heard teaching as some of the students sat and listened to the ongoing lecture

A hilarious video on TikTok captured the moment a famished female student decided to have a quick bite under the table while a lecture was in progress.

She had brought a container of food with her and was hiding it under the desk. She was using a spoon to scoop up her food and bring it to her mouth as fast as she could.

The lady was busy with the food. Photo credit: @ann_george/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @anngeorge, the lecturer's voice could be heard from the speakers, explaining the topic to the students. Some of her classmates were sitting attentively in their seats, listening to the lecture and taking notes.

Some had no idea that their fellow student was enjoying a secret feast right under their noses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anastasia Atsu said:

“What if person weh deh her front just mess. straight inside that food.”

Gifty reacted:

“Chop ooo na who chop Dey understand book.”

Favoursundayokafo wrote:

“Tinubu you see Wetin you cause?”

Bolaji:

“If you're watching this with empty belle send aza.”

Mi senorita:

“Ulcer family that can do this gather here.”

OHealing:

“Her sandal be like the one wey Jesus wear.”

JKL’

“And na fine girl. Pls reach out to her, i need her account details. Thank you.”

Sñów~Whitę:

“Shee make I die of hunger cos I wan b a graduate ??”

Omokehinde Abeke:

“This one don forget say no be secondary school she dey.”

Onyinye:

“Why is she hiding like that?”

Nanyao:

“Tehmmie what Anita can do.”

PrettyNene56:

“Nah who chop dey learn abeg.”

Law student makes people laugh with her amusing self-talk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that young law student became an internet sensation after a video of her amusingly talking to herself in class while reading went viral on TikTok.

The video captured the student’s funny facial expressions and comments as she was loudly rehearsing some of the legal concepts and cases she had studied for her exam.

She was particularly interested in a case in contract law that dealt with the issue of a person’s legal rights and obligations.

Source: Legit.ng