Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has joined other celebrities who have expressed displeasure about the country’s economy

The movie star shared a series of photos of herself boarding a private jet with her son as she prayed for the economy to get better

The billionaire politician wife’s post drew a series of mixed reactions from her fans on social media

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has drawn attention with her reaction to the state of the economy.

The young movie star joined other public figures to share their thoughts on the situation of the country on their social media pages.

Actress Regina Daniels boards private jet, shares photos. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina reacted by sharing photos of herself boarding a private jet with one of her sons, Khalifa, and she accompanied the snaps with a caption where she prayed for things in the country to improve.

The billionaire politician’s wife wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I hope the phrase “What goes up must surely come down” is applied in our today’s economy ☺️.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels’ post

Regina Daniels’ post on the economy while living a luxury lifestyle drew the reactions of some netizens. A number of them praised her for deciding to marry a rich man. Read some of their comments below:

blessing_ekaka:

“The only person enjoying Nigeria right now she made the right decision oo ❤️.”

king_sstoner33:

“Poor girls won’t like u. They will be saying u marry old man.”

chris__pills_:

“Go girl- you made the right choice- na the kind life Judy wished for be this but sapa sat her down on Saturday morning……”

elvira.christy.7:

“U shudnt talk here cus na una Dey enjoy am pass.”

emelda279:

“Na una dey cause all these. How many times do u fly on jet? Abi na dollar u too dey earn in?”

linda_hl___':

“Gina stop roasting us, the government is dealing with us already.”

pearl_church_1:

“My dear na only you Dey enjoy for this world.”

myna_meisnonye:

“You have no business with the economy, So go and sleep.”

calista_cash:

“You don stay hungry before??”

nzehsophia:

“E no reach you boo.”

kelechiosuagwu4:

“The economy no reach u ooo.”

Regina Daniels bounces her backside on camera

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels' curvy body recently made headlines after she flaunted it online.

The former child actress, who is married to billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko, took to her official TikTok page to show off her figure.

The former child actress, who is married to billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko, took to her official TikTok page to show off her figure.

Source: Legit.ng