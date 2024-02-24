A Nigerian kid came back home day, asking her mother she would like to join her friend to Canada

The mother laughed as she asked the daughter what she planned on doing in the foreign country if she allowed her

Many Nigerians who thronged the mother's comment section said God would answer the kid's Canada wish

A Nigerian woman made a video showing the moment her kid returned home with a funny request.

The girl (@ruth_nature), with a teary voice, begged her mother that she wanted to go to Canada. Her mother could not stop laughing.

The kid sat on the floor in her school uniform and cried. Photo source: @ruth_nature

Kid begged for Canada relocation

When the woman asked her who was taking her to Canada, she said her friend in school would take her. The girl said she wanted to go and make money there for her mother.

The kid was so insistent with her request. She told her mother to wake up early in the morning for the trip. The girl was worried that her friend would leave her for Canada.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

divagold19 said:

"From your mouth to Gods ears baby, you’ll go to Canada soon."

The GCFRs said:

"Please get the cost of relocating the family; if you wish. I will sponsor it."

olawuniolukunle said:

"You people should try the process, mayb GOD is passing a particular message through her."

OLUCHI said:

"Save this video it will be your background sound on that flight to Canada."

Meeyarh said:

"My kids are saving in there piggybank so we can go to USA."

joy__amaka said:

"It's her Daddy that's driving, I almost choked on hot tea."

Big T said"

"'It’s her daddy that’s driving' I couldn’t control my laughterrrr."

Sesca|Fashion Designer said:

"It’s like that her friend is going to Canada fr eyah I really feel."

Valeri__e said:

"Amen. That one too came and said she’s going to Canada. I pray her dreams come through in Jesus name."

