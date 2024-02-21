Mixed reactions have greeted a video which captured a young lady's weird behaviour at midnight

The startled lady watched with shock as her friend acted like the place was in darkness and used a phone to try to find her way

While some people thought she must be sleepwalking, others argued that it may be something else

A Nigerian lady, @afroblueries1, has shared the strange behaviour her friend displays in the middle of the night of each passing day.

The dancer thought it must be as a result of a dream.

@afroblueries1 shared a video which captured one of such moments. In the clip, her pal tried to move around with her eyes closed.

The sleepy lady acted like she was in a dark environment and used a phone to try to see clearly. @afroblueries1 expressed surprise and asked her friend if she had seen a vision or something.

She reminded the sleepy lady that they weren't in darkness.

Still on midnight activities, a man caught his wife boiling corn in the kitchen to satisfy her pregnancy craving.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on her behaviour

khinna said:

"She's not sleepwalking... She might have a tumor that hurts when she opens her eyes to light after long darkness."

Bint fatima said:

"My sister use to sleepwalk too but my dad said to leave her by the time she will reach bus stop her eyes go clear she go run back come house."

Cleo patra said:

"It's very bad oooh e de do me for dream most times , she should see a pastor."

Destiny best said:

"Pls next time hold her down first don't let her move until she gets herself back, it's always happened to me."

REINA said:

"One of my roommates will just wake up start saying. I said give me the file."

Faith uzo said:

''Why she no go dream wen she wear jumpsuit dey sleep.''

UDE❤CHIAMAKA042 said:

''Thank God say I no dey sleep walkna just sleep talk I dey do.''

Mum catches son sleepwalking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had caught her son sleepwalking at 3 am.

The woman, @omgoshmoe3, recorded her son in the toilet as he engaged in a weird activity.

"I had a suspicion that he was doing it but this the 1st time I caught him this was about 3am," the surprised woman captioned the video.

In the clip, the boy's eyes were open, but he seemed not to be fully in his right frame of mind as he dipped items into the toilet. He would scratch his eyes and yawn while at it.

