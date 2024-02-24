A Nigerian mum and her kids who travelled back to their home country to see their family after 7 years went viral

The Nigerian lady filmed the excitement on their faces as they boarded the plane at the airport

She also recorded the stunning views from the sky as they flew over to Nigeria to reunite with their parents

A Nigerian mum and her kids who embarked on a long-awaited trip to their home country to reunite with their family after 7 years became an online sensation on TikTok.

The video showed the touching moments of their journey and arrival, which moved many viewers to tears.

The family were excited. Photo credit: @joysexy1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The mum documented the joy and anticipation on their faces as they checked in their luggage and boarded the plane at the airport.

In a video shared by @joysexy1, she also captured the breathtaking views from the sky as they soared over Nigeria, admiring the landscape and the sunset.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mama King said:

“This will be my testimony soon congratulations.”

Atarah wrote:

“My plan thou am in abroad now so when going home it should be l, my husband and child.”

Reggyna commented:

“I tap into it in Jesus name.”

SmallkAsweet:

“I tap into it in Jesus Name.”

Estheradeola63:

“This will be my testimony soon ijn congratulations I tap from yours.”

Berry:

“I tap into your blessings in Jesus name.”

Precious Berry:

“Congratulations to you.”

Uchetex:

“That's mean he marrys u in abroad nah.”

Mum and her kids make a trip to Nigeria to reunite with their family after 7 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a touching video of a Nigerian mother who had an emotional reunion with her son after nine years of separation has gone viral on TikTok.

The son, who had been residing in a foreign country, decided to come back home and surprise his mother and his children, who had not seen him for almost a decade.

Source: Legit.ng