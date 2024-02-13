A heartwarming video of a Nigerian mother who reunited with her son after nine years of being apart has touched many people on TikTok

The son, who had been living abroad, came back home to surprise his mother and children

The mother was so overjoyed to see her son that she knelt down and thanked God for His grace and mercy

A touching video of a Nigerian mother who had an emotional reunion with her son after nine years of separation has gone viral on TikTok.

The son, who had been residing in a foreign country, decided to come back home and surprise his mother and his children, who had not seen him for almost a decade.

She knelt in appreciation. Photo credit: @odionkevinemmanuel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The mother was so ecstatic and grateful to see her son that she knelt down on the floor and praised God for His goodness and faithfulness.

The video as shared by @kevinodionemmanuel showed the happy and festive mood of the family, who had missed their son and father dearly for years. The video was a beautiful display of love, joy, and family bond.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch the video below:

Mother rolls on the floor as son returns home after 10 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a mother's reunion with her son abroad after 10 long years apart has gotten netizens emotional.

The video shared by @virgoflights on TikTok melted the hearts of netizens who came across it on the app.

Upon seeing her son, the mother rolled on the floor severally while her daughter-in-law filmed her in her emotional state.

Strange moment mother reunites with children after five years apart

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a touching video that showed a mum and her kids reuniting after a five-year separation has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, which lasted for less than a minute, captured when the children spotted their mum at the airport and ran towards her joyfully and excitedly.

The mum opened her arms wide and welcomed her kids into a warm and loving hug as they all broke down in tears of happiness.

Source: Legit.ng