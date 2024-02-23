A TikTok video of a young Nigerian teaching an Oyinbo (white) lady how to greet Nigerian elders in Igbo has gone viral

The video showed the young man asking the lady how she would greet elders when she arrived in Nigeria

The lady said she would say Hello, which made the man laugh and teach her the proper way to greet in Igbo culture

A hilarious TikTok video of a young Nigerian man teaching an Oyinbo (white) lady how to greet Nigerian elders in his native language, Igbo, has gone viral on social media.

The video captured the moment the young man asked a lady, how she would greet elders when she visited Nigeria with him.

The lady listened attentively to learn. Photo credit: @addicted_emmy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady innocently said she would say Hello, which made the man cover his head with his hand and then went on to teach her the proper way to greet in Igbo culture.

He demonstrated how to kneel down while also explaining the meaning and significance of the gesture.

In a video shared by @addicted_emmy, the lady tried to imitate him but struggled with the pronunciation and the posture.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gabriela Juliana said:

“I never did this when I went to Anambra! It is not a must! Many of us are even older than the elders themselves! God abeg!”

Carina wrote:

“I don't know for sure how to do but at least I wouldn't put a hand in someone's face.”

LizEmmyl:

“Lmao, hand up would never put my hand in a face.”

Petergiftobona:

“Be like this woman go senior the elders.”

Lillian:

“Let me start learning too before I get any Nigerian guy.”

Lorre:

“The most amazing and happiest couple Nigerian / UK, US, Canada.”

Omo848483:

“This guy you no well Sis the bending for me.”

Silvia:

“You are funny liz.”

Pretty AMA:

“Abeg which language is that.”

