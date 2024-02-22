A Nigerian man based in New York has written Prophet Odumeje ahead of his London event scheduled for April 13

He advised Odumeje on certain things he should never do while ministering to any of the genders in London

He said if Odumeje must have physical contact with his congregation he should limit it to laying hands on heads

Innocent Tino, a Nigerian man based in New York, US, has sounded a note of warning to Prophet Odumeje about his forthcoming London event.

Days ago, the general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, announced via Instagram that he would be having an event in London.

Odumeje's event scheduled for April 13 was tagged "Indaboski Bahose London 2024" and would be accessible with tickets.

Innocent's advise to Odumeje

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Innocent advised Odumeje not to grab or hold the bodies of women during ministration in London to avoid being charged with a sexual offence.

He also advised Odumeje not to slap or beat anyone during deliverance as that may be considered physical abuse.

Innocent added that Odumeje may be charged with verbal abuse should he use demeaning words on anyone in the course of his ministration.

What Odumeje should do

Innocent spoke on things Odumeje could do. He wrote:

"Preach, pray, and minister without those means or, if you must, just lay hands on their heads, and that is enough.

"If not, things can change drastically for you and derail your life with the British legal system. Them no dey send any pastor or anybody oo ...dem go legally rubbish you and you may end up in jail. UK is not Nigeria.

"Love ❤️ from me."

People react to Innocent's advise to Odumeje

Mmema Bassey said:

"That’s when Abitoshaker will come out."

Aremu Francis Baressi said:

"Ordinarily, even without or with your advice he will be sane but in Nigeria he knows we gotta no law."

John Paul said:

"He has so many powers, I don’t know the one he’s going to use in London."

Iloba Miracle Chinonso said:

"Nigeria na country?

"Mitchew.

"No law and ordinances.

"Pastor go just dey fall fall person in the name of holyspirit.

"Dem no kuku dey reach my corner I fit burst person eye."

Abiodun Michael said:

"Thanks for remembering him.

"Make God allow him hear."

Ifeyyinwa Okoye said:

"Hope he sees this. I no wan hear say dem arrest him."

Lovina Ike said:

"You people that are there know better than us here so thank you for the advice."

Odumeje clarifies 'death revelation'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported Prophet Odumeje had clarified his 'death revelation'.

It was earlier reported that the cleric at a Sunday service at the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, claimed that he had completed his mission on the earth and it was time for him to leave.

According to the report, the prophetic death announcement could be connected with a part of his church recently demolished by the state government.

The report added that the news came to some members of his congregation while others wept because they didn't want the man of God to leave them soon.

Source: Legit.ng