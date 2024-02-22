A trending video of four blind students partaking in Kizz Daniel’s viral Twe Twe dance challenge has caught attention

The students' synchronised moves got netizens curious about how they were able to perfect it despite being blind

Netizens stormed the comments section to air their views about the video with some expressing doubts

Four blind students from the Bethesda School for the Blind have left netizens in awe with their breathtaking dance moves.

The blind students were seen in a video shared by @bethesdaschoolng on TikTok dancing to Kizz Daniel’s song ‘Twe Twe’.

Blind students partake in viral dance challenge

They showed off so much zeal, energy and enthusiasm as they partook in the viral challenge.

Their synchronised and energetic dance steps however made people curious about how they were able to learn the moves despite being blind.

Most 'doubting Thomases' reiterated that they were finding it hard to believe that the students, two boys and two pretty girls were blind.

The video was captioned:

“Mood because it is the weekend. Twe twe dance challenge by Bethesda home for the blind.”

Reactions trail video of blind students dancing

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Tanko said;

“Sign language dem use learn dance moves?”

Jay said:

“How do you guys rehearse? I don't get.”

@georgey_tr said:

“Abi dem just hide for this school dey chop free food? Cuz how come gag.”

Alaska DC said:

“The proprietor, the staffs and students need to explain something to us cuz I'm not understanding oooo. Abi partially blind?”

@cornexdesign said:

“That guy doing leg work, nothing do him eyes.”

Young_Mazi reacted:

“Abi na yesterday dem blind?”

LoveBlessed28 said:

“Why nobody talking about the guy on white shoe.”

@alvin.szn00 said:

“I just wish they could see how lovely they look.”

Favourgracey Chizzy said:

“I still dey ask if These people really blind or them just get eye problem? How them dey these dance steps? I want to know.”

CHISCO OFFICIAL said:

“Even me wey de see road never dance like this.”

Watch the video below:

Blind girls perform Pluto dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two blind girls from the Bethesda School for the Blind have stunned netizens with their dance moves.

In the video shared by @bethesdaschoolng on TikTok, the girls danced to fast-rising artist, Shallipopi’s Pluto dance. The bold girls danced in sync, matching each other's moves and lightening the hearts of viewers.

Their level of precision, however, ignited curiosity among netizens who found it difficult to believe that the girls were blind. The comments section was filled with the opinions of the netizens.

