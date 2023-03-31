Dr Lanre Adebayo during an event at the federal capital territory, Abuja, declared that over 1 million Nigerians are blind

According to the respected medical practitioner, the two major causes of blindness included cataract and glaucoma

Going further, Adebayo revealed that the prevalence rate was higher in the Northern states of the country

In a declaration that will shock many Nigerians, about 1.13million people in the country are said to be blind.

This was disclosed when the Lions Clubs International District 404, launched an appeal fund for the construction of a world class N3.5 billion Eye Care Hospital, Diabetes and Cancer Research Centre in Abuja, Nigeria

In a press release issued by the project director, Dr Lanre Adebayo and made available to Legit.ng, about 4.25 million Nigerian adults are also partially blind.

Going further, Adebayo said the prevalence rate was higher in the Northern states. He stressed that two major causes of blindness included cataract and glaucoma.

However, he added that these are preventable. He noted that eye care service in relation to Nigeria’s population was grossly inadequate.

Going further, he said that the centre would cater both for the poor and rich, adding that it would feature a health extension service especially to accommodate the rural poor.

