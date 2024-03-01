A captivating video of a little boy singing a song with a sonorous voice has garnered many views on TikTok

The smart child also played the guitar perfectly without missing a key and this left netizens amused at his talent

The little boy’s remarkable performance sparked lots of appraisals from netizens in the comments section

A toddler left netizens in awe with his incredible performance to gospel artiste, Steve Crown’s song ‘You are Yahweh’.

The video shared on TikTok by @anditib1, captured the little boy performing heartily with a great composure while being filmed.

Little boy sings sweetly Photo credit: @anditib1/TikTok.

Little boy plays guitar perfectly while singing

The little boy also played the guitar as he sang. Being a toddler, he couldn't carry the guitar so it had to be placed against a wall for him.

He sang and played the guitar so well, captivating the hearts of viewers around the world.

Reactions trail video of little boy performing

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who applauded the child's voice in the comments section.

Tosin Lyrics said:

“Inbuilt talent, oh boy you gat it. May Yahweh announce you...”

Morati Leo said:

"Every knee shall bow. I love you son.”

It's Mwai said:

“One thing is for sure. He'll be a worship leader and guitar will be his preferred instrument. More grace my boy...”

StanVictor reacted:

“The boy has a voice for nations.”

@fungie bae said:

“You are yaweh Alpha and Omega.”

OMOSUVIE said:

“Damn. I'm so confused. How's he able to do that?”

@janetnatabona reacted:

“Was just scrolling then boom "Your Yaweeeeeeh" such a voice.”

Alexander reacted:

“Good than someone I know in church.”

@mmamos Chido said:

“To those who listened more than ten times.”

Watch the video below:

Little girl with magical voice sings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl is fast becoming a social media sensation after displaying her unique singing talent.

In a heartwarming clip shared by @angel11_mj on TikTok, the little girl sat beside her mother to sing. Her proud mother filmed the moment as her little girl sang with so much passion to Destiny's Child's Survivor.

